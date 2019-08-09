Here’s Tara Sutaria, all ‘ready to shake up Bollywood’!

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Dolled up as a new-age diva and exuding confidence, newbie Tara Sutaria is all ‘ready to shake up Bollywood’! The actor turned up the cover girl for a glamour magazine’s August issue.

The actor donned a strapless black leather top with a sweetheart neckline. She paired it with red-green check bell-bottom pants. She wore bright eye makeup and balanced the look by choosing a subtle nude lip colour.

The one-movie-old actor completed her look with a beaded necklace which complemented her attire perfectly.Featuring the confident and fearless version of her, the cover addressed the star as ‘ready to shake up Bollywood’. Meanwhile, Tara sharing the look on her Instagram handle, wrote, “Oh hi, Cosmo”.

But, this isn’t the first time that Tara has graced the cover of any magazine. In April, she, along with her co-actor Ananya Panday, stole the limelight as they turned the cover girls for Hello! Magazine’s May issue. Tara made her debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Panday in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 which is a sequel to the 2012 hit film Student of the Year. The film hit big screens on May 10.