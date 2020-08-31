Here’s the complete list of winners at 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

According to The Hollywood Reporter, other winners of the night include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

By | Published: 1:07 pm

Washington D.C: The 2020’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place on Sunday (local time) with The Weeknd winning the ‘video of the year’ for his song ‘Blinding Lights.’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, other winners of the night include Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

While Lady Gaga won the ‘artist of the year’ award, and ‘song of the year’ award for ‘Rain on Me’ with Ariana Grande, BTS was named as the ‘best group,’ ‘best K-pop,’ among others, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lady Gaga also became the recipient of the inaugural Tricon Award which honoured for her being a “multidimensional artist” for her involvement in music, acting and, philanthropy.

Here’s the complete list of winners of the 2020 VMAs as reported by The Hollywood Reporter:-

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)

SONG OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – Streamline / Interscope Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – Streamline / Interscope Records (WINNER)

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records (WINNER)

BEST POP

BTS – ‘On’ – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’ – 300 Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – ‘Orphans’ – Atlantic Records (WINNER)

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’ – Bad Boy / Interscope Records (WINNER)

BEST LATIN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – ‘Quei Pena’ – Sony Music Latin (WINNER)

BEST R&B

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – XO / Republic Records (WINNER)

BEST K-POP

BTS – ‘On’ – Big Hit Entertainment (WINNER)

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’ – MBK / RCA Records (WINNER)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck with U’ – Republic Records / Def Jam (WINNER)

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

CNCO – Unplugged At Home (WINNER)

SONG OF SUMMER

BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ (WINNER)

BEST DIRECTION

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift (WINNER)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHYLady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss (WINNER)

BEST ART DIRECTION

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone (WINNER)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4 (WINNER)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – ‘On’ – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun (BTS)

BEST EDITING

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

(WINNER)

The show was hosted by Keke Palmer and it aired on MTV and its 11 other sister channels and broadcasted on CW for the first time. (