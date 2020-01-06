Here’s the complete list of winners of Golden Globe Awards 2020

By | Published: 5:18 pm 5:21 pm

Washington D.C: The winners of the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on Sunday Night. Big winners of the champagne-soaked award ceremony were Amazon’s ‘Fleabag’, Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Succession’.

On the film front, Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ lead the way with three awards followed by Sam Mendes’s war drama ‘1917’ that received two awards.

Todd Phillips’s ‘Joker’ and Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ too won two awards each.

Here’s the complete list of winners :