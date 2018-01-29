Here’s what is trending on the web now

By | Published: 8:27 pm 8:28 pm

Curbing fake news

In his recent tweet, actor Prakash Raj has called out on those spreading false information on internet

Prakash Raj is one actor who has not only been vocal about what he believes in, but also fearless in addressing those issues. He recently sparked controversy with his bold statements at a panel discussion at the India Today South Conclave.

He elaborated on why he is not anti-Hindu, contrary to what has been spread about him, and the difference between Hindutva and Hindusim, in the context of freedom of speech.

While the video itself went viral, with many supporting and opposing his statements, things have taken a new turn, as posts misquoting Prakash Raj surfaced on the internet. However, he did not let it be and took to Twitter to clarify the issue.

Yet another optical illusion

Netizens are having fun solving this puzzle of a photo

All it takes is the right timing and alignment of objects in the image to fall in place to create one baffling photo that can take the internet by storm, leaving netizens to sit and solve the puzzle.

While there have been many a post that have made this game all the more fun, these pictures never stop surfacing, and resurfacing. The photograph of a man hugging a woman too has gone viral for the same reason.

While the man is facing away from the camera, the woman’s legs seem to have come in the front. After numerous debates and arguments, somebody finally gave a logical explanation to this optical illusion — “The guy is wearing shorts that are black and white. The girl is wearing a black dress, which gives the illusion that the black part of the shorts goes higher than the white part, but it’s just her dress making it look that way.”