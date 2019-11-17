Here’s why Bella Hadid felt ‘powerful’

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Bella Hadid who recently walked the ramp for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show says she felt “more powerful” doing the show as compared to her previous Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stints.

“Rihanna’s amazing. For me, that was the first time on a runway that I felt really sexy,” Hadid said on Friday at the Vogue Fashion Festival in Paris, via WWD, reported ‘E-Online’.

“Because when I first did Fenty, I was doing other lingerie shows and I never felt powerful on a runway, like, in my underwear,” added the 23-year-old model who has become a force in the fashion world, modelling for top designers and headlining major campaigns.

“I like being another character. I think at this point I don’t necessarily love being myself sometimes,” Hadid, who donned a golden lingerie ensemble for the show, said. “Sometimes on the runway, you get either nervous or you forget how your legs move.” Hadid also opened up about mental health and struggle with depression amid her busy career.

“For a while, I just didn’t want to talk about it, and I’ve gone through a lot in the past few years with my health,” Hadid said.