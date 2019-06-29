Heritage Fest for school students launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad has announced launch of its annual Heritage Fest, a competition based on Indian heritage and culture for school students. The competition is open for students till tenth standard and there is no registration fee.

The competitions will be conducted in two categories; individual and group events. Students can exhibit their talent in colouring, painting, Gita sloka chanting, puranic costumes, classical dance, vocal music, cookery, floral art, rangoli, drama, folk dance and storytelling.

“Last year, over 18,000 students had participated in the festival and efforts are being made to make it a grand event this year. Accordingly, it will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, schools in Hyderabad and Vikarabad will be covered followed by six neighbouring districts of Hyderabad,” said Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa at a press conference here on Saturday.

“The idea is to promote the rich culture and heritage of our country among the students. This apart, the competitions will help in improving their self-confidence, leadership, teamwork with other students,” he said.

“Given the response last year, we expect nearly 40,000 students to register this time,” he said.

Apart from certificates, students will be presented with gold, silver, bronze medals, mementoes and trophies. The competitions will be held in different schools and colleges across the city.