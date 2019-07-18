Heritage structures will be glorified: KCR

By | Published: 11:30 pm

Hyderabad: “We respect our heritage and culture. We will continue to make efforts to protect them. But we also need to cater to the needs of modern society, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the State Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Stating that the government brought an integrated heritage policy after State formation, the Chief Minister said an experts committee will examine all structures in the State to finalise their respective historic and heritage value. “We will glorify the heritage structures and remove heritage tag from irrelevant buildings,” he declared.

Speaking during a discussion on increasing the age limit of faculty members in government medical and dental colleges in the State Legislative Assembly, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP legislator Raja Singh raised the issue of dilapidated condition of Osmania General Hospital which has been declared a heritage structure. They emphasised the urgent need to improve facilities at the hospital and also strengthening the government hospitals across Hyderabad city.

Responding to them, Chandrashekhar Rao said the State government spent over Rs 25 crore to protect the structure of Osmania General Hospital and was examining various proposals to strengthen the hospital including construction of new buildings. “There is demand for constructing new buildings for the hospital in the same location, but we are facing certain restrictions due to historic and heritage value of Osmania Hospital buildings. Various options are being considered in this regard,” he said.

