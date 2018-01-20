Heritage Trust working on restoration of Kakatiya dynasty

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The four-acre site in Bammera village of Jangoan district, where Bammera Pothana, the legendary Telugu poet, lived and cultivated the land will soon house as an open-air theatre, statue of the poet, inscriptions gallery and green lawns.

All this will be done by Kakatiya Heritage Trust, which works to promote, protect and propagate the contribution made by Kakatiyas to Telugu culture.

The trust has procured over four acres land in Bammera village and will commence the works in a couple of months. Already, a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the trust and district administration for taking up the Rs 7.50 crore project, said M Pandu Ranga Rao, trustee, Kakatiya Heritage Trust.

Established in 2009, the Trust has been working for promotion and protection of Kakatiya dynasty works. At present, restoration works are underway at the Kalyana Mandapam in the 1000 pillars temple in Warangal in association with Archaeological Survey of India, NIT Warangal and others. The pillars are being strengthened and in another six months, all the works will be completed, he said.

This will be followed by restoration and reconstruction of Trikuta Alaya near Tourism Guest House and Kakatiya temple near Rammappa tank. Apart from strengthening of foundations, the entire structure is to be rebuilt at a cost of Rs.6 crore, he said.

“Kakatiya rule spanned from 1150 to 1323 AD and their rule focussed on20 art, culture, architecture apart from construction of tanks and reservoirs. It is our duty to protect the good work done by the great rulers,” said Rao.

In this endeavour, the Trust conducts seminars and cycle rallies on heritage conservation and protection to create awareness among students. It has also come up with the second edition of “Kakatiya Dynasty” coffee table book, which was released by Tourism Minister Azmeera Chandulal here on Friday.