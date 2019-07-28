Hero shooting abruptly shelved?

By | Published: 6:26 pm

There have been rumours that shooting of actor Vijay Deverakonda’s next movie Hero has been abruptly shelved due to various reasons. Deverakonda camp is currently in an upbeat mood as the whole team is now having a fun time following the success of Dear Comrade that was opened to mixed reviews at the box office. However, collections-wise, Dear Comrade is going at a steady pace on the second day of the release with good number of audiences filling theatres.

Now, the focus is shifted to Vijay’s next venture with Tamil director Anand Annamalai where Vijay will be playing a biker. Malavika Mohan and Shalini Pandey were supposedly the leading ladies in the movie which is being shot in four languages — Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam, including Telugu.

Although the shooting of the movie commenced a couple of months ago, it has been, however, going at a snail’s pace. Now, the rumours are doing the rounds that Hero is put on hold as there seems to be no sync between the director and the actor as far as the script is concerned.

Vijay is learnt to have been upset with the script as director Anand is unwilling to accept suggestions and unhappy over the actor tinkering with the script. The production house Mythri Movie Makers is yet to give any clarification on the rumours. So far, it is learnt that the makers have spent about Rs 15 crore over its production and are hell-bent upon completing the project on time.