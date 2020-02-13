‘Hero’ Sivakarthikeyan comes in Telugu as Shakti

By | Published: 8:33 pm

PS Mithran showcased his direction prowess with Abhimanyudu which fared well both in Telugu and Tamil. His latest Tamil film Hero, starring dynamic star, Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role will be releasing in Telugu as Shakti.

Action hero Arjun played a key role in the film. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is making his debut down south with this film, said to be on the lines of Gentleman, which was directed by Shankar. Hero is termed as a commercial entertainer with a social drama subject. KJR Studios, and Ganga Entertainments bankrolled the film.

Kotapadi J Rajesh is the producer. It has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the lady lead and Ivana is playing a key role. “We all have a liking towards superheroes and that’s a common thing. A boy who watches Shaktimaan serial is inspired by him and tries to become a Superman. What are the real-life stunts he did? How does he get involved with the flaws in contemporary education system? How does he settle down in life upon a suggestion from his father? These points form the plot of the film and we narrated in an intriguing manner.

The film got a great reception in Tamil and we are expecting a similar response from the Telugu audience as well. We showcased many hard truths in the film and sincerely hope it keeps the viewers engaged and also make them think at the same time,” said director PS Mithran. The producer, Kotapadi J Rajesh, said, “The audience feel that Sivakarthikeyan okays a film only if it has a strong subject.

That is the reason why he has been attained such a huge following. Hero has a universal subject and we are releasing it in Telugu as Shakti. PS Mithran of Abhimanyudu fame directed this film. Yuvan Shankar Raja, editor Ruben, cinematographer George C Williams, who previously worked on Abhimanyudu worked for this film as well. This is Abhay Deol’s debut south Indian movie.” The parents who watch this film will definitely change the way they behave with their kids. Arjun’s character has surprise elements. Post-production work is complete and censor formalities will be wrapped up soon, added Rajesh.