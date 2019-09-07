Heroes without capes

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 12:40 am 8:41 pm

A driver who saves the precious lives of people on their last leg overcomes stress to monitor their lives. The amount of pressure and burden an ambulance driver goes through is immense. From picking up a patient to dropping them safe and sound to a hospital is quite challenging.

Managing to do extra shifts, on-call duties, driving to different cities around the country are all a part of their strenuous job. The responsibility of a paramedic is to thrive hard and finish basic first-aid to keep the patient stable before reaching the hospital.

“It gives us utmost happiness to save a life. The power we acquire by shifting the patient and making sure we reach on time is tough at certain points. However, we try our best to take the patient to the nearest hospital. People consider us to be Gods as we come on time and save their lives,” says the 47-year-old ambulance driver Kanakaiah.

The patient loses precious time as the driver navigates through their house. It is very difficult for them to reach on time as the address provided can sometimes be incorrect. When it comes to driving to another State for a couple of days on a very short notice, time does not matter.

“Responding to road accident cases on a daily basis does affect us emotionally. Yet, we rise to the occasion and act responsibly by giving the patient basic first-aid, check the vitals and try to keep them alive. It is hard for us to not get emotional in the picture. There is a lot of physical as well as mental strain involved. But, nothing matters when the patient is alive by the time we reach the hospital,” says 49-year-old paramedic Gopal Reddy.

