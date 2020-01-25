Heroin worth Rs 1,000 crore destroyed by customs dept in Delhi

By | Published: 11:08 am

New Delhi: The Delhi Customs on Friday destroyed 207.109 kg heroin at a designated site in Nilothi area here as per the scheduled time.

The approximate market value of destroyed drugs is Rs 1,000 crores, as per Customs Preventive Commissionerate.

Meanwhile, in another similar operation, Amritsar Customs (Preventive) unit also destroyed about 905 grams of heroin on Friday.

The drug was destroyed by way of incineration in a bio-medical waste treatment plant duly authorised by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.