Hetero all set to supply 20,000 vials of Covifor pan-India

Hyderabad: Following the approval of ‘Covifor’, the generic of remdesivir by the Indian drug regulator Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Hetero Healthcare, a group company of Hetero is set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two equal lots of 10,000 each.

One of which, will be immediately supplied to Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week’s time, in order to meet the emergency requirements.

M Srinivasa Reddy, MD, Hetero Healthcare, said, “The launch of Covifor in India is a significant milestone for all of us. Hetero Healthcare has always been at the forefront in addressing the public health emergencies. Through Covifor, we hope to reduce the treatment time of a patient in a hospital, thereby reducing the increasing pressure on the medical infrastructure, overburdened currently due to accelerating Covid-19 infection rates. We are working closely with the Government and medical community to make ‘Covifor’ quickly accessible to both public and private healthcare settings across the country.”

Covifor is the first generic brand of remdesivir, which is indicated for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in adults and children, hospitalised with severe symptoms of the disease. The drug is available in 100 mg vial (Injectable). It needs to be administered intravenously in a hospital, critical care setting, under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

Covifor is anticipated to play a significant role in bringing down the mortality rates caused by Covid-19, given its proven positive clinical outcomes, the company said in a statement.

