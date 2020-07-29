Hetero launches Favivir in India to treat mild to moderate Covid-19

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based pharmaceuticals company Hetero launched generic Favipiravir in India under the brand name ‘Favivir.’ The company has been granted the manufacturing and marketing approval for Favipiravir from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of Covid-19. It is an oral antiviral medication that has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes. Favivir improves treatment accessibility to a significant amount of Covid-19 patient population, which usually sustains mild to moderate symptoms.

Hetero’s Favivir is priced at Rs 59 per tablet and is marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare. The product is available from today (Wednesday) at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and will be sold only on prescription.

Backed by vertical integration capabilities, the drug is being manufactured at the company’s formulation facility in India, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory authorities such as the USFDA and the EU, among others.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .