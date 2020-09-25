Hetero launches patient-friendly Favivir pack for Covid-19 treatment

By | Business Bureau | Published: 5:33 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based generic pharmaceuticals company Hetero launched its ‘patient compliant pack’ of Favivir 800/200 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate symptomatic Covid-19 patients in India.

Favivir 800/200 will be available in a patient-friendly pack containing 16 tablets of Favipiravir 800mg and two tablets of Favipiravir 200mg, which is priced at Rs 2,640. A patient will have to buy two packs for the 14-day regimen.

The higher strength of Favipiravir 800 mg from Hetero has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The product will be marketed and distributed by Hetero Healthcare.

The launch of ‘Favivir 800/200’ is aimed at enhancing patients’ adherence to treatment regimen by reducing the number of pills they are required to consume per day.

The initial regimen of Favipiravir 200mg requires patients to consume a total of 122 tablets for the 14-day treatment course. However, with the new Favivir 800/200 pack, the pill intake number is reduced to 32 tablets, effectively cutting down the pill burden by nearly 75 per cent, leading to better treatment outcomes, the company stated.

Favivir is the second drug developed by Hetero after Covifor (Remdesivir) used in the treatment of Covid-19. It is an oral antiviral medication that has shown positive clinical outcomes. The product will be made available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country and sold only on prescription.

Backed by vertical integration capabilities, the drug is being manufactured at our world-class formulation facility in India, approved by stringent global regulatory authorities. Favivir has been the most prescribed brand in the market, as per IPM July.

