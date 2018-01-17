Hewlett Packard to start ‘Digital Village’ services in Rangareddy

By | Published: 8:49 pm 8:51 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Fibre Grid Corporation (T-Fibre) and Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for deploying digital village programme as part Technology demonstration network, a pilot project of T-Fibre in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district.

T-Fibre managing director Sujai Karampuri and HP director (corporate affairs) Ambrish Bakaya signed the MoU where HP will provide select services in three digital villages.

State government envisages to provide broadband internet connectivity to every household in rural and urban areas for providing better government-to-government and government-to-citizen services.

In support of the initiative, HP came forward with initiative of Digital Village (DV) under corporate social responsibility where Information Technnology (IT) will be used to provide services such as local healthcare, education, skill development and common service centre to villagers using the T-Fibre project.

Further, HP would deploy and provide services in three Digital Villages including equipment of e-healthcare and future classrooms and skills (digital literacy and entrepreneurship), WiFi hotspots and platform for hosting these services within a single window. These three Digital Villages will be deployed in a phased manner as mutually agreed between T-Fibre and HP.