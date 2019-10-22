Hexagon eyes expansion in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Euro 3.8 billion Nasdaq-listed Hexagon AB, a Swedish technology company, which operates its Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI) in Hyderabad, the single largest R&D centre of Hexagon globally, is planning to expand operations by both hiring more staff as well as setting up a Centre of Excellence focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Sharing the company’s plans, Navaneet Mishra, vice president & country manager, HCCI, told Telangana Today, “HCCI is aiming to shift from product orientation to offering complete solutions. We have two R&D centres one in Hyderabad and Pune. In Hyderabad, we carry out work on sensor, 3D mapping and designing technology and GPS technology while the Pune centre focuses on simulation technology. We have 1,400 people in Hyderabad and 250 in Pune. And this will go up to 2,000 in next one year, with most of the development happening in Hyderabad.”

He informed, “Mobility and cloud are the current two focus areas. Very soon, we will create a new centre of excellence (CoE) in our Hyderabad centre focusing on AI. We anticipate it to be operational by either end of 2020 or early 2021.”

Claudio Simao, group Chief Technology Officer, Hexagon AB, “The talent pool available in Hyderabad enables us to grow our operations here, making it not only the largest but a key centre for all technology and solutions development.”

AI Community Centre

The company is also planning to establish an independent Artificial Intelligence Community Centre next year that will train 350 students and professionals in the technology domain every year. This will be set up in Hyderabad in collaboration with Nasscom and supported by Telangana government.

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Nasscom in this direction. This will help bridge the gap between the demand for AI professionals and the supply. The centre is expected to be operational in the later part of 2020.

Hexathon

Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI) conducted a 24-hour hackathon named ‘Hexathon’ in Hyderabad over the weekend. Over 250 teams across 800 individuals comprising 500 students, 60 external corporate participants and 250 internal employees submitted their ideas for the same. Out of that, top selected 136 teams battled it out for to claim the “Winner” position and four “Distinctive Ideas” positions.

The ‘Hexathon’ focused on five core themes- Smart City, Smart Agriculture, Smart Factories, Smart Office and Water Management. The concept fructified collaboratively with Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT&C Government of Telangana, supporting the idea, involved in reaching out to the student community (through J-Hub) and to IT firms (through Hysea).

The team Yodha emerged as the winner, represented by Malla Reddy Engineering College for Women, with the theme Smart City, focusing on the idea of a smart voting system using Blockchain, where a voter can do online voting.

Commending the code creator’s practical ideas to solve problems, Jayesh Ranjan said, “Public-Private partnership can help create scale-able solutions faster. Artificial Intelligence will be one of our focus areas. We will celebrate 2020 as the year of AI. Colleges are the right channels to create innovators, who can find solutions to global problems. We plan to connect the 11 top teams with relevant departments in the Telangana government. For Instance the winner Yodha team can work with the State Election Commissioner and Chief Electoral Officer.”

Navaneet Mishra added, “Hexathon success is a clear indicator of the strength of the city’s IT community’s shared passion (students and corporate alike) in bringing technology and data together – to create awareness and solutions for global challenges. Importantly, Government’s encouragement and support in this endeavor pave the way for collaborative outcomes.”

