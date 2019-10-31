Hexagon eyes smart city solutions

By | Published: 12:05 am 9:00 pm

Hyderabad: Sweden-based digital solutions company Hexagon AB, which operates its Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI) in Hyderabad, is keen to serve smart cities in the country as well as globally. The 3.5 billion euro Nasdaq-listed company through its Indian operations is supporting Indian cities with its Safe City Solutions in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and seven districts of Rajasthan. It is now gearing up to cater to infrastructure-centric smart city opportunities.

The company’s Safe City Solutions primarily include components such as data mining and analytics to identify and mitigate risk and improve resource management and operational efficiency; sensor and video intelligence to improve operational capability to detect, assess and respond to incidents; citizen reporting solutions to improve the ease and speed with which people can request assistance and provide information, emergency call-taking and dispatching solutions; and digital records and evidence solutions that collect and manage information about people, places and incidents to aid evidence-based investigations and decision-making.

Navaneet Mishra, VP & country manager, Hexagon Capability Center India (HCCI), told Telangana Today, “We are creating broad level proof of concepts for smart cities. We need government approvals to fly a drone to have the 3D mapping of a city. Works have begun from the Safe City Solutions’ perspective while those relating to infrastructure are yet to take off.”

He added, “We have mapping capabilities at Hexagon that make maintenance in cities very easy. For us, both digital reality and actionable digital reality are critical. The digital twins that we create for cities make utility maintenance very efficient. We are using geospatial technology and creating command centres in Indian cities that are helping governments.”

HCCI is one of the key technology R&D hubs for Hexagon AB, which enables productivity and quality improvements across manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications. Innovation, consistent deliveries and evolving technologies at HCCI have helped various Hexagon units to grow their business and customer base globally. It has teams that work on product portfolio and program management, safety and infrastructure, geospatial, geosystems, mining, manufacturing intelligence and positioning intelligence. The centre currently employs over 1,400 people in Hyderabad, and this number is set for an increase.

Global markets

Claudio Simao, CTO, Hexagon AB said, “We are looking to create autonomous connected ecosystems for smart cities globally, where all the workflows of the city are integrated and inter-operated. It will integrate ambulance, police, traffic, weather and all components for a city. Hexagon designs smart city solutions keeping in mind the entire ecosystem. Aspects such as ‘smart parking’ is becoming a key to cities, as urbanisation is fast increasing worldwide.”

“A city to be smart should be safe first. We are strong in providing Safe City Solutions in the US, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, Europe and South America. We are currently integrating our solutions to newer applications. We are working with Cisco, Huawei and other telecom companies to serve the infrastructure space. We will look at serving more nations in Africa, Australasia and Asia in the coming years,” Claudio informed.

Globally, New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Paris and Frankfurt were the first cities to become both safe and smart. They have created large command centres to use information and communications technology (ICT), efficiently. “But nations and governments globally are now looking to make tier 2 & tier 3 cities and smaller towns safe and smart. Hexagon has come out with OnCall portfolio, a software-as-a service (SaaS), to help smaller towns and cities become safe and smart. This will be a growth market,” he added.

