HFC celebrates Children’s Day with students

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad FC, as a part of their mission to rekindle the passion for football and revive the legacy of the sport within the younger generation, interacted with the students from Rockwell School and Aga Khan Academy on the occasion of Children’s Day.

Hyderabad FC team represented by Anuj Kumar, Sahil Panwar, Rohit Kumar, Sahil Tavora, Ashish Rai, Deependra Negi, Tarif Akhard and Abhishek Halder visited the Schools in groups and spent quality time with the students.

The players interacted with the kids and shared their inspiring stories and life instances. The players also encouraged the kids to play football and displayed some tricks with the football. They also had a pop-up-quiz on football and posed for pictures with the kids.

Speaking about the visit Varun Tripuraneni, co-owner Hyderabad FC said, “We are excited to be celebrating the Children’s Day. Hyderabad FC is committed to reviving the interest for football in the next generation and we are overwhelmed with the response and enthusiasm of the students. We will work closely with schools to identify talented kids and help groom them as future players. Events like this give the players the encouragement and confidence to play better. ”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.