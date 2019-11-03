HFC make winning start at home

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Their pride at stake after their successive losses in first two matches, Hyderabad FC bounced back from a goal down to record their first win in the Indian Super League as they edged past Kerala Blasters FC 2-1 at the GMC Balayogi Stadium on Saturday.

The home side had a shaky start when Rahul KP gave Kerala the lead with a 34th-minute goal in the first half but two second-half strikes from Marko Stankovic (54’) and Marcelinho (81’) sealed full points for the hosts. Although the visitors struck first, they had a setback of sorts when central defender Gianni Zuiverloon picked up an injury. Raju Gaikwad made his debut for the club, replacing the Dutch defender.

The KBFC strikers dominated the initial show and Rahul spelt the first danger but his effort flew above the crossbar. The hosts had a chance of their own when Marcelinho got to Rohit Kumar’s through ball inside the box. He twisted and turned in a bid to go past Mohammed Rakib, but the Kerala right-back stood firm and snatched the ball away from the Brazilian. Kerala custodian TP Rehenesh almost gifted Hyderabad the lead in the 33rd minute when he failed to control Gaikwad’s back pass with his chest. Abhishek Halder was in position and tried to tap in but luckily for Kerala, the ball went wide.

Hyderabad would regret that miss immediately. Rehenesh’s goal kick was unconvincingly cleared by Shankar Sampingiraj and the ball fell for Sahad Abdul Samad. The midfielder lobbed the ball for Rahul who found the back of the net with a first time shot. Stung by the first-half goal, Hyderabad looked more purposeful on resumption.

They came close to equalising in the 48th minute but Robin Singh squandered the opportunity after Marcelinho had created the chance with a brilliant run down the left flank.

The hosts finally restored parity in the 54th minute when Gning tripped Mohammad Yasir inside the Kerala box to give away a penalty. Marko Stankovic duly converted the spot-kick.Hyderabad could have taken the lead in the 76th minute but Marcelinho’s close shot missed the target. The Brazilian soon made up for his mistake by converting a classy free-kick in the 81st minute. The hosts were awarded the free-kick after Gning had brought down Nikhil Poojary with a poor challenge. The Brazilian found the back of the net with a curling left-footer to hand Phil Brown’s side their first win of the season.

