HFC peg Mumbai back with late penalty

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:32 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: A tale of two penalties saw Hyderabad FC hold Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 draw in a dramatic Hero Indian Super League encounter at the GMC Balayogi Stadium here on Friday.

In a game that was closely contested in midfield, a Mohamed Larbi (43′) spot-kick seemed to have given Mumbai City all three points. But an injury-time penalty from Marko Stankovic (90+4’) ensured Hyderabad salvaged a point at home.

The draw meant Mumbai failed to leapfrog Odisha FC and remain in the fifth spot with 20 points from 14 matches. The hosts remain bottom of the table with six points.

The opening goal came after Nikhil Poojary handled the ball inside the box in an attempt to halt Kevyn’s run into the box, forcing the referee to point at the spot. Larbi stepped up and placed the ball into the bottom right corner.

Hyderabad struggled to test Amrinder Singh after the break as well. The hosts had a couple of chances to equalise after the hour mark. Mathew Kilgallon’s powerful header from a corner-kick flew inches wide of the frame of the goal. With a quarter of the game left, he sent another header wide from a similar corner delivery.

Just when it looked like Mumbai would see the game out, a foul by Pratik Chaudhari on Bobo inside the box right at the end allowed Stankovic to equalise from the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.