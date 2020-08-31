HFC rope in Marquez to replace Roca as new head coach

During his coaching career, Marquez had worked with the likes of PB Anguera, AE Prat, CE Europa, CF Badalona, RCD Espanyol B, UE Sant Andreu, and UD Las Palmas B in the Spanish league system.

Hyderabad: Two days after parting ways with head coach Albert Roca, who left the club to join on an assignment with La Liga giants Barcelona, the Hyderabad Football Club roped in experienced Spaniard Manuel Manolo Marquez as the new manager, on Monday.

The 51-year-old Marquez has worked in Spanish La Liga and the Croatian top-flight. He has signed a one-year deal with the Hyderabad-based Indian Super League side.

“It’s a big challenge for me to join Hyderabad FC as we are set to begin our season soon. The club has already been preparing and working on a lot of things over the last few months so that makes it a comparatively smoother process for me to settle in,” said Marquez after completing the formalities.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “We’ve worked towards a unified goal over the last seven-eight months while building our team. It has been one of our top priorities to continue the good work that everyone has put in and we strongly believe that Manuel Márquez is the perfect choice to do that. He has the credentials, and more importantly the experience to fit into our club. He has consistently proven himself at various levels and we expect a seamless transition.”

Having worked closely with a number of top La Liga coaches in current CD Leganes manager Javier Aguirre and former Barcelona and Real Betis coach Quique Setién, Márquez strongly believes in and is eager to continue the philosophy that HFC has been working on since the start of 2020.

During his coaching career, Marquez had worked with the likes of PB Anguera, AE Prat, CE Europa, CF Badalona, RCD Espanyol B, UE Sant Andreu, and UD Las Palmas B in the Spanish league system.