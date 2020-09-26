HFC rope in Singto as assistant coach

he 46-year-old Manipuri coach has penned a long-term deal with the club as he joins Manolo Marquez’s staff ahead of the upcoming ISL season

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 2:48 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club appointed highly experienced coach Thangboi Singto as the senior team assistant coach and technical director for the youth team, on Friday. The 46-year-old Manipuri coach has penned a long-term deal with the club as he joins Manolo Marquez’s staff ahead of the upcoming ISL season.

“I am very excited to join Hyderabad FC because it provides me a strong challenge. The Club’s vision is what attracted me to take up this role. The opportunity to work with club owner Varun Tripuraneni again was another important factor for me since we have done some good work before in Kerala as well. We have stepped into a new era and we have strong plans in place as we aim to build a robust structure,” said Thangboi Singto after completing formalities.

