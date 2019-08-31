HFC: Soldiering on in changing times

By | Sarada Gayathri | Published: 12:35 am 8:35 pm

In the midst of the hustle-bustle of city life are these old buildings of Hyderabad Film Club, in the premises of Sri Sarathi Studios in Yousufguda, which look like they have a long tale to tell. The film club completes its 45-year-long journey of bringing award-winning films from various countries to the members of the club.

Being completely happy with a satisfied look on his face, the secretary of the club, Prakash Reddy, recalls his 30 years of voluntary service for the club. “I have dedicated almost my entire life to the club. I was a PA at the Irrigation Department in the then Andhra Pradesh government and had a lot of free time which I used towards the film club.”

The film club started in 1974 by filmmaker Satyajit Ray with a motive of understanding and critically appreciating films. “We started when the television sets were not very common and there used to be a huge crowd for the screening of the films. People used to wait for the screening. But, with more number of alternative mediums beginning to grow, the footfall at the film club events went downhill,” recollects Prakash.

The club mostly screens foreign, non-commercial films and also conducts various film festivals showcasing films of different countries at the Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre. “These films are not readily available on the internet. And the experience of watching a film with a group of people with similar likes and dislikes is what brings people to the club,” says Prakash, who also notes that there has been an increase in the number of memberships from the past few months.

“The experience of watching a film in a theatre cannot be compared with watching it at home. Also, the membership fee at the club for six months is just Rs 700 which will be spent in a single visit to the commercial theatres,” he adds.

The film club screens at least four films every month and conducts many foreign film festivals throughout the year. The club has just hosted a ‘Europe Film Festival’, and is currently gearing up for organise Japan Film Festival in t coming month and Israeli Film Festival in October.

“Producer C Kalyan has proposed to host an international film festival in March as the club completes its 45 years. This will also be added to the laurels of the club,” concludes Prakash, with a smile.