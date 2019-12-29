HFC suffer another loss

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:22 pm

Mumbai: There seems to be no respite for Phil Brown-managed Hyderabad FC as they suffered yet another defeat in the ISL match on Sunday.

Modou Sougou’s brace sinked Hyderabad FC as hosts Mumbai City FC register their first ‘home’ win of the season.

Sougou scored on either side of the break (6th and 78th minute) to help Mumbai grab three points. While Bobo scored the lone goal (81st minute) for Hyderabad, who suffered one more loss. This was HFC’s seventh defeat in ten matches as they stand bottom of the points table. Mumbai FC climbed to fourth spot with a total of 16 points from ten matches.

Hyderabad had a chance in the second minute when Rohit Kumar passed the ball to skipper Marcelo Pereira, who found Bobo in the box. Bobo took a left-footed shot, but that went wide.

The hosts started on an attacking note and in the opening minute itself Kevyn Serge Angoue sent a cross to Diego Carlos, who made a run down the left flank and beat his man and took a shot, which was safely punched away by rival custodian Kamaljit Singh.

However courtesy Modou Sougou, the hosts took 1-0 lead in the sixth minute. Subhasish Bose made an interception on the left flank and passed it to Carlos, who made a run inside the box and squared to Sougou, who slotted home with a right-footed shot. Hyderabad had a chance in the 22nd minute, but Bobo’s header sailed above the bar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.