HFC will bounce back: Marcelinho

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:01 am

Hyderabad: Brazilian striker Marcelinho has been one of the bright spots for Hyderabad FC in their maiden ISL campaign so far. The 32-year-old striker hopes to continue his good show up front as HFC looks to bounce back after the two-week international break.

“It is too early to write us off. The tournament is only in the beginning stage. We feel very positive that we can get into the semifinals. We don’t want to regret in the future thinking about the lost chances. My team has learned a lot from the past matches and will do well,” a confident Marcelinho said.

Talking about the injuries to key players, the star striker said most of the players are now fit and the team can field their best eleven in the upcoming matches. “Unfortunately, many players were unavailable due to injuries and even though we tried hard, it was not easy to put up a solid B team when all your main guys are missing.”

Marcelinho, who won the ISL Golden Boot in 2016, brushed aside the concerns on team’s over-reliance on his performance. “I don’t feel there is any kind of pressure. I like the position in which I am playing. I have the experience. In football, it is all about playing as a unit at the given time. My coach has given me certain tasks to fulfill. All I am doing is following his instructions and of course you improvise a lot when you are playing the match.”

When asked about his experience of playing in ISL, Marcelinho recalled his journey to Indian Super League after a successful stint while playing in Europe for several clubs including Atletico Madrid B, Catania and Atromitos FC. “The competition level is different in European leagues. You get to play three or four matches a week which means you need to be fit all the time and be alert. My experience of playing in different conditions has helped me evolve as a matured player.”

“I joined Delhi Dynamos in 2016. Honestly, I had not much idea about India before that. Indians are equally passionate for football like we Brazilians do. But, cricket is more popular here (laughs). India need to improve a lot. But from what I heard, it is heading in a positive direction.”

Marcelinho also shed light on support from fans and Indian food. “My fans send me lot of messages on social media. I always like interacting with them. To be frank, Indian food is very spicy and difficult for my taste. I try to get supplements so that I don’t miss out on fitness.”

“I started playing when I was six years old. It was a five-player-side tournament. I grew up hearing a lot about the Brazil side and it really inspired me a lot. I started to play leagues when I was ten years old.”

When asked about the possibilities of playing for Brazil national side, Marcelinho was quick to interrupt. “There are a lot of quality players and the competition is really tough. My dream is to play for my country but it is a long road ahead,” he signed off with a smile.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .