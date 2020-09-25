‘Hi left-arm spin, do you remember my 150 in Perth’

By | SL Venkatapathi Raju | Published: 12:42 am 10:43 pm

Only yesterday (Wednesday) night we sat and we were discussing various topics of cricket and today he is no more. I’m shocked and devastated. He is here as part of the Star Sports commentators’ teams and was based in Mumbai doing the Select Dug out programme. He was a lively person and always sported a smile on his face.

“Hi left arm spin, do you remember my last knock at Perth. You dropped me in at 70-odd and I went on to score 150 not out,’’ he said with a big smile while greeting me at the hotel lobby. I had missed a caught and bowled chance and Jones, who was in poor form in the 1992 Test series in Australia as he often fell to Kapil Dev, went on to score a big century. After that match, he presented me with a jumper.

In fact, he was one of the best players of spin as he used his feet beautifully to score runs. A busy player, he was an attractive batsman and had a wide range of strokes. He was one of the aggressive cricketers in the 80s and 90s. But we all remember for his memorable double century in the tied Test in the searing hot conditions of Madras in 1986. He was taken to hospital for dehydration.

I had success against him when I had him stranded in the middle with a ball that dipped in and spun away in Melbourne. He recalled that delivery too.

Popularly known as Professor Deano, he always loved to talk about the game. He has been a regular visitor to India and learnt a few Hindi words too. We will miss you Prof Deano.

Jones was a popular figure as a television commentator. He had a busy life and just returned from the Caribbean Premier League in the West Indies and afterwards he was supposed to visit Pakistan. In fact, for the first time in his career, because of the Covid-19, he was forced to stay at home in Melbourne. “I learnt many facets of life during this long break,’’ he joked yesterday. He died too early at 59. Rest In Peace Deano.

