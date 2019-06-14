Hi-tech cancer block for Hyderabad’s MNJ

By | Published: 12:23 am 1:01 am

Hyderabad: In a boost to cancer treatment at government hospitals, the Mehdi Nawaj Jung (MNJ) Institute of Oncology will get a state-of-the-art cancer block at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Health Minister Etela Rajender laid the foundation stone for the new block on Friday.

Aurobindo Pharma is funding the construction, while developing the infrastructure and staffing will be done by the Telangana government. The cancer block, which is coming up in an open space behind Niloufer Hospital, will add nearly 250 beds, taking the hospital’s overall bed strength to 700.

“We are recruiting 250 healthcare workers, which will be enough to support the additional beds and patients in the new block. The government will procure additional infrastructure for the new block,” MNJ Cancer Hospital director Dr. N Jayalatha said.

In the past 18 months, health authorities took up a series of measures to enhance the bed strength at MNJ Cancer Hospital. For long, it struggled with just 250 beds, while the inpatient load was nearly 1,000 patients.

This April, the hospital finally added another 200 beds, which took its bed strength to 450. It also received the status of State Cancer Institute (SCI), paving the way for steady funding, improved infrastructure and an opportunity to take up cancer research. “We recruited 50 senior doctors, while filling posts for nurses, lab technicians and paramedics will be taken up through the TS Medical Recruitment Board,” Dr. Jayalatha said.

As part of upgrading the hospital, two floors with eight state-of-the-art modular operation theatres are coming up at a cost of Rs 40 crore. The 200 additional beds were placed in the first three floors of the new building within the campus. These floors comprise intensive care units (ICUs), recovery wards and diagnostic facilities.

Nearly Rs 80 crore was invested to procure a PET CT scan and Cyberknife cancer treatment system to improve drug delivery during radiotherapy.

Brief history of MNJ Cancer Hospital

MNJ Cancer Hospital was established by Mehdi Nawaj Jung, a renowned bureaucrat who was also the first Commissioner of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, inaugurated the hospital in December, 1955. The following year, the hospital received the status of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and was registered as a society to be governed by the Governing Council headed by the Chief Minister.

