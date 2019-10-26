Hi-tech tool to help school kids in Telangana learn better

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The State Education Department decided to introduce adaptive learning software in 100 schools under its ambit in a move to enhance learning outcomes of students.

Mind Spark programme — the learning tool — adapts to the level of students’ understanding of a subject and helps them learn the topics at their own pace through graded tasks in an independent manner. The learning software is being provided by Ahmedabad-based Educational Initiatives Private Limited to the School Education Department free of cost.

This new concept of learning involves setting up of computer labs in every school. The computers will be loaded with learning material. Apart from regular classroom teaching, students can learn the subject by going through the material and taking up the tasks through the tool. The software provides teachers with real-time feedback on every student, besides help them plan better apart from promoting conceptual clarity and encourage critical thinking.

The department decided to introduce the concept of learning for English and Telugu languages, and for Mathematics for classes I to VIII. Accordingly, the State government sanctioned Rs 8 crore for establishing the required infrastructure in select schools. To carry forward the initiative, teachers and head masters will be trained in the software. “The Mind Spark programme is being introduced on a pilot project basis in 100 government-run schools to increase the learning outcome levels,” a senior official said.

Apart from introducing the adaptive learning tool, the department decided to assess its outcome. This will be done by taking another 100 schools, which do not have the adaptive learning tool. Both sets of schools, 100 with the tool and 100 without, are selected with comparable criteria such as learning achievements, student enrollments, availability of rooms and power supply, among others.

The evaluation of the learning outcome will be done by Jameel Abdul Latif-Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL). A base line test was conducted in 200 schools covering 36,216 students out of 47,209 students enrolled. Another test will be conducted at the end of this academic year. “A detailed report will be generated after the second test. This analysis will help in assessing learning outcomes of students with and without technology intervention,” an official said.

