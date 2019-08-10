Hidden mysteries lie in wait 

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Something extraordinary lay inside the plain wooden drawer in an unassuming office behind Nairobi National Museum; there was a handwritten note stuck to the front: “Pull Carefully”.Inside, the only known remains of a prehistoric mega-carnivore, that researchers only this year declared a new species.

“This is one-of-a-kind,” said Kenyan paleontologist Job Kibii, holding up the 23-million-year-old bones of the newly-discovered giant, Simba Kubwa kutoka afrika. But, the remarkable fossils were not weren’t even found this century.For nearly 40 years, the specimens lived in a nondescript drawer in downtown Nairobi.”We have tonnes and tonnes of specimens… that haven’t been analysed,” he said.

“Definitely, there are things waiting to be discovered.”A card-based filing system is still used to find a specific fossil among the trove, the entries written by hand.But the collection has grown exponentially, faster than Kibii and his team can keep up.”We’ve run out of space,” said Kibii. Even the windowsills are littered with the petrified remains of weird and wonderful creatures.Between 7,000 and 10,000 new fossils arrive at the lab every year, Kibii says, overwhelming his 15 staff who must painstakingly clean and log each specimen.