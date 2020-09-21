Hiding Maoists to be tracked soon: Asifabad SP

Satyanarayana visited Gudem and surrounding villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal located on the banks of the Pranahita River.

KB Asifabad: In-charge Superintendent of Police V Satyanarayana visited the Maoist-affected areas along the banks of Pranahita River on Monday. His tour assumes significance in the wake of the recent Kadamba encounter in which two extremists were gunned down by the police.

Satyanarayana visited Gudem and surrounding villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal located on the banks of the river. He supervised combing operations being taken up in the forests of these villages. He later inspected drone patrolling at Gudem. He said that modern technology was used to track Maoists. He was joined by OSD D Uday Kumar Reddy.

The SP exuded confidence that armed forces would soon be able to catch the four members of a squad who managed to escape during the exchange of fire from the forests of Kadamba on September 19. He stated that borders of Telangana were already sealed to prevent the extremists from escaping to neighbouring Maharashtra.

It may be recalled that two Maoists, identified as Chukkalu of Chhattisgarh and Jugane Bade Rao from Neradigonda mandal, were shot dead during the encounter on Saturday night. They were part of the six-member squad which was moving in several parts of the district and Adilabad for the last few months. The squad is led by Mailarapu Bhaskar alias Adellu, secretary of Kumram Bheem-Mancherial Dalam.

