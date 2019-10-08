HIE conducts alumni meet

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Close to 54 former students and senior faculty members participated in the annual alumni meet of the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) organised its alumni meet on Monday. The meet provided the former students a platform to reconnect and celebrate their success and achievements.

The Director of HIE, Javed Hood urged the students to strive for more and achieve greater heights in their lives.

During the interaction, the alumni shared their experiences as well as interesting moments of campus life.

Managed by Ghiasuddin Babukhan Charitable Trust, the Hyderabad Institute of Excellence (HIE) has been providing scholarship for poor and underprivileged students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. For the past five years, the Charitable Trust has been providing admission to students in its two-year Intermediate at HIE facility in Vikarabad.

In the past, the students from HIE have secured seats in IIT, NIT, IIIT, VIT and other top engineering colleges and medical across India.

Many HIE students have also managed to crack CA/Foundation and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

The alumni thanked the management for their immense academic and financial assistance.

Abdul Aleem Khan Chairman Foundation for Economic and Educational Development (FEED), trustees of FEED including Khaleel Ahmed, Ziauddin Nayyar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter