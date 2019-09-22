High alert in the Andhra-Orissa Border, Five Maoists gunned down

By | B. Prabhakara Sarma | Published: 4:05 pm

Visakhapatnam: Five Maoists were gunned down while some others escaped during a pitch battle with the police in the agency area of the district on Sunday.

A fierce exchange of fire took place between the Maoists and the police in Madigamallu of Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal of the district coming under Darakonda region of the agency in which the Maoists were killed.

The battle was still on when reports last came in.

The police, who were closely watching the movements of the Maoists for some time, dealt a severe blow at the opportune moment, it was said.

The police declared a high alert in the Andhra-Orissa Border area following the incident.

