High alert in Palamuru region

Wanaparthy: Irrigation and revenue officials across Palamuru region have been on high alert, as an inflow of 4,80,000 cusecs of Krishna waters was recorded at Priyadarshini Jurala Project by 3 pm on Thursday and 5,10,223 cusecs of water was let out through spillway, through 47 gates that were opened.

Even Narayanpur dam kept receiving huge inflows of 2,80,000 cusecs from Almatti dam lying upstream by 4 pm on Thursday. 2,40,750 cusecs were released towards Jurala Project from Narayanpur dam.

Though the inflows into Almatti and Narayanpur dams were declining, the inflow of water was rising at Jurala. Similarly, the inflow was reducing at Tungabhadra dam, from where water was released into RDS’ ayacut, but the inflow was steady at Sunkesula dam, which lies further downstream from RDS ayacut.

Villages on the banks of Krishna River were put on an alert and people were warned about possible flooding, due to which people in some low-lying areas temporarily moved to other areas. Especially in Krishna mandal headquarters, water was flowing at eight metres height. The Krishnaveni statue installed at the Krishna pushkar ghat was completely submerged in the water flow. It was estimated that if inflows went above 5 lakh cusecs, Vasu Nagar, it is feared, would once again get inundated the way it happened couple of months ago, when there were massive inflows of 8.5 lakh cusecs on a single day, when some villages lying on the banks of Krishna River got submerged temporarily in Narayanpet district.

At Tangidigi Sangam near Shiva’s temple, water encircled the temple and if the flow reaches two more metres high, the entire temple would have been submerged.

RDO Srinivasulu visited Krishna village and directed all the revenue and panchayat raj officials to stay put in the village and oversee the situation, alerting the villagers and ensuring relief measures were taken just in case. Though he was confident that massive inflows like the last time were not predicted this time, he still asked MRO Raja Ganesh to be on high alert.

While this was the situation in Narayanpet district, Krishna waters released towards Srisailam dam were flowing in rage near Beechupalli village and had submerged the pushkar ghats there and water was flowing close to the temple. People were alerted not to venture into the waters and vendors having stalls near the temple took all their belongings and temporarily vacated the shops.

In Karnataka, due to floods in Malaprabha, which is Krishna’s tributary; Bagalkot, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Yadagiri and Raichur have been getting affected. In Bagalkot’s Badami Taluka, tens of villages were flooded. At least 15 persons were reported to have died by getting washed away in the heavy flow and due to several houses collapsing due to the massive flow. Crops in thousands of hectares were damaged in the floods. The main bridges in Raichur got submerged in the flow, due to which movement of people was severely affected, causing a major problem for people in getting food supplies, water and other necessary things.

Meanwhile, massive inflows of more than 4.5 lakh cusecs reaching Srisailam dam were being released downstream to Nagarjurna Sagar dam, from where they would be flowing through Pulichintala Project and Prakasam Barriage, before entering the Bay of Bengal.

More than 3 lakh cusecs had reached Prakasam Barriage by Thursday morning, which was released into the delta and the rest was released into Bay of Bengal using 70 gates. Irrigation officials there predicted that situation could become more alarming if the inflows kept rising. People living in the low-lying areas of Kurnool and Mantralayam were also informed about heavy outflows from Tungabhadra dam.

