High Court clears Karimnagar municipal poll

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has cleared the way for holding of elections to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation by setting aside the order of a single judge on Thursday. The two judge PIL bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy set aside the order. The State government moved an urgent appeal on Tuesday challenging an order of a single judge. The bench on Tuesday said that it could not interdict till it had a copy of the judgement made by the single judge.

The single judge had stayed the election process in Karimnagar in a writ petition complaining of discrepancies in the voters list. On Thursday, Additional Advocate General J Ramchander informed the bench that the government was yet to receive the copy of the judgement, the bench agreed with the stance of the government and directed it to go ahead with the election notification.

Contestants making rounds

Karimnagar: Aspirants, who are planning to contest in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation elections, are the happiest lot with the High Court setting aside the stay on elections. The contesting candidates have been making rounds of the corporation office. The separate notification is yet to be released by the SEC. The case was filed by one Chada Anand and others complaining that irregularities took place in preparation of voter list in 3, 24 and 25 divisions.

They informed the court that SC and ST voters of these three divisions were enrolled as BC voters in the voter’s list. Based on the petition, the court imposed a stay on polls. In the wake of stay, Telangana State Election Commission, which issued notification for nine corporations and 120 municipalities on Tuesday, skipped Karimnagar corporation.

Thought the process for civic polls has begun in all municipalities and municipal corporations across the State on Wednesday, it was not started in Karimnagar corporation following the court order. Aspirants who prepared to contest from various areas of 60 divisions, are waiting with their nomination papers since Wednesday morning.

