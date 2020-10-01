High Court directs government to file counter in Twitter case

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the High Court in Hyderabad, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, directed the government to file its counter in the matter relating to an article being circulated on social networking site, Twitter.

Khaja Aijazuddin, an advocate, filed the said PIL as a party in person seeking directions to Twitter Inc. to stop illegal trending on the social network, Twitter, under the name, Islamic Coronavirus Jihad, Corona Jihad Tablighi Jamaat, Tablighi Jamaat Virus or Islamophobic posts and other similar posts, attaching the religion to the pandemic disease which are done by the users of such social networking sites.

Plea against public urinal

Justice A. Rajashekhara Reddy directed Zonal Commissioner, GHMC Circle 12 to maintain status quo in a writ petition dealing with a public toilet. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Vijendernath. The petitioner contended that GHMC officials were installing public toilets in front of his house, thereby causing hindrance to entry and exit to the house. The petitioner argued that Corporation without conducting a proper study of traffic and without issuing any notice to the affected persons had started installing public toilets. The court posted the case to next week for instructions from GHMC.

‘Bad Boys Billionaires’

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy, heard for an entire session the matter relating to ‘Bad Boys Billionaires’. The Chief Justice, in the course of hearing, asked as to how Ramalinga Raju gave a long interview to a Netflix representative and was now feigning ignorance. The panel heard inconclusively arguments of S Niranjan Reddy, counsel for Raju, justifying the stay of its exhibition by the District Court.

The present appeal arose out of a suit filed to stall the exhibition of the film ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’. Arguing for Raju, the counsel said the viewer should also know the correct facts. The panel repeatedly asked the counsel as to how he would justify his apprehension based on the trailer. The panel pointed out various judgments from ‘Auto Shankar’ to ‘Padmavathi’ movie case disapproving pre-censorship. He pointed out to the company that he was forced to keep alongside two fugitives, Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi was improper. He also faulted the depiction that money from Satyam were personally siphoned off by him is factually incorrect. The panel will continue hearing the matter on October 5.

Transfer to AP

A two-judge panel while pulling up the AP government for needless delay said that the purpose of the Reorganisation Act was not to separate spouses. The panel was hearing a writ plea of an employee, PV Ramana Rao working in the Health Department, seeking inter-State transfer and his posting with his wife in East Godavari district. The panel found that both governments, in principle, had agreed to allot the petitioner to AP and post him on an application that his spouse was working in East Godavari. The AP government having kept the file pending since July 2018 for a while rejected his application on the ground that the cut-off date was over and the application of the petitioner cannot be now considered. Faulting the action of the bureaucracy for such red tape, the panel directed the government to take immediate steps to ensure that the petitioner is posted alongside his wife as Multipurpose Health Supervisor. The panel also found that there were vacancies in the district. It directed the TS government to relieve the petitioner as soon as possible from his present posting at Bhadradri Kothagudem.

