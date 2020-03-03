High Court: Two-judge bench refuses to entertain PIL against SBI

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The two-judge PIL bench of the Hyderabad High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation case against State Bank of India for including reference to the National Population Register as one of the documents required for updation of KYC (know your customer) periodically. The bench clarified that the offending advertisement contained multiple documents of identification. It reasoned that the updating of KYC was not restricted to the NPR and, therefore, it did not disqualify a citizen who would otherwise be complaining of the same. The bench, therefore, refused to entertain the PIL.

Powers of civic authorities questioned

The same bench on Monday took up a PIL case complaining of unfettered powers to the civic authorities to demolish structure without notice. Mohan Chandran Parthasarathy of Hyderabad filed the writ plea challenging the vires of Section 178(2) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, which empowers Municipal Commissioners to demolish illegally erected constructions. Counsel for the GHMC pointed out that the PIL itself was not maintainable as it did not affect a single individual. The bench was also critical of how even statutory remedies envisaged are throttled by not appointing the adjudicators authorities. The petitioner argued that Section 178(2) was arbitrary in nature and that earlier Act provided for prior notice and inquiry before demolition. The Chief Justice remarked “even the biggest dacoit cannot be hanged without trial” and wondered how can authorities be given such draconian powers to demolish constructions without giving any notice. Directing the state to file its counter, the bench adjourned the case to March 11.

GOs on govt website

The same bench disapproved of the approach by the government in repeatedly seeking time in a matter complaining of non-uploading of Government Orders on the government website. The bench was dealing with a PIL case filed by Perala Shekar Rao. It complained that of the 1,04,171 GOs issued between June, 2014, and August 15, 2019, about 46,462 GOs were missing from the website. When the government sought time, the bench pointed out at how the government was repeatedly taking time thereby defeating the purpose of writ plea.

Plea on protest

Justice T Vinod Kumar found reason in the government taking about ten days’ time to deal with an application for permission for protest. Mohammed Osman Shaheed filed a writ plea questioning the inaction of the government in granting permission to the petitioner for holding an anti-CAA meeting at mini Tank Bund, Mahabubnagar. Sharath Kumar, Special Government Pleader, informed the court that the stated area was critical for VIP movement and permission can be sought at the Dharna Chowk. When the petitioner voiced willingness to file a fresh application, the government pleader was up with the caveat that it would take 10 days to dispose of such an application. The bench recorded the same and closed the writ plea.

Notice in Jagan case

Justice G Sridevi ordered notice in a petition filed by N Srinivasan of India Cements to dispense with his presence during the case before the Special Economic Offences Court. Srinivasan is arrayed as an accused in one of the matters relating to a bunch of cases against YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

