High Covid recovery rate a ray of hope for Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:50 am

Hyderabad: High recovery and low mortality rates among coronavirus positive cases is giving a ray of hope for Telangana to recover from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Public health officials have expressed confidence that due to good recovery and reduced mortality, the anticipated rise in coronavirus positive patients because of arrival of migrants will not intensify the crisis in the State.

“At 67 per cent, we have the best recovery rates of coronavirus patients in the country. There is two per cent mortality in Telangana while the rest of the 98 per cent are recovering. So, healthcare workers should not panic or lose heart in their fight against the SARS-CoV-2,” said Health Minister Eatala Rajender during a recent interaction with DM&HOs.

Of the 1,414 coronavirus patients, 952 persons so far have recovered and have been discharged, and the recovery rate is close to 67 per cent. At present, there are 428 active cases, which is about 30 per cent of the overall active cases while the mortality rate is 2.4 per cent.

Based on the number of positive cases in the last one week i.e., between May 8 and 14, the number of new infections has grown by an average of 4 per cent on a daily basis.

Health officials said that more than 90 per cent of the active cases who are admitted are in stable condition and recovering. “We should hopefully be able to discharge more patients as and when they recover. Barring a few, almost all are in stable condition,” says Dr Raja Rao, Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital.

While recovery rate has been good, Hyderabad has literally continued to remain the ground zero for SARS-CoV-2 in Telangana. Hyderabad has reported 867 cases which is 61 per cent of the total positive cases, and also reported 67 per cent of the total Covid-related fatalities in the State. So far, the State has witnessed 34 Covid-19 fatalities out of which 23 have been from Hyderabad.

