High demand for liquor, owners break into their own shop in Siddipet

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Siddipet: Eyeing to make a quick buck following the high demand for liquor following the lockdown in the State, owners of a liquor shop on the outskirts of Gouraram village in Wargal Mandal broke the wall of their own shop and loaded the liquor in two autorickshaws.

Police stopped one of the autorickshaws that was proceeding on the Gouraram-Mamidyala road, and seized the liquor. During interrogation, the accused confessed even as their partners were loading the remaining liquor in another auto. When the Police reached the spot, three of them escaped from the scene.

The Police have seized the Rs 4.5 lakh worth liquor and arrested eight persons. They were identified as B Mallesh Goud, B Naresh Goud, K Ramesh Goud, G Swamy, G Santosh, B Narasimha Goud, K Prasad and G Srinivas Reddy. The three persons, who fled from the scene were identified as Bhaskar, Mallikarjun and Narsimhulu.

A case was registered and the investigation is on.

