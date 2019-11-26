High drama at depots across Telangana

By | Published: 10:36 pm 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: High drama prevailed at Telangana State Road Transport Corporation depots across the city on Tuesday when hundreds of RTC employees attempted to resume duty after the 52-day-old strike was called off by the JAC on Monday. The government declared the strike as illegal.

From about 6 am, the employees tried to barge past the heavy security that was deployed at all the depots in the city, with the scenes turning ugly and even bordering on violence in some places. Those who tried to force their way in were detained.

The security was enhanced after the TSRTC management decided to wait for the report from the Labour Commissioner. Several hundreds of policemen were deployed at the city depots including at Jubilee Bus Station, Kukatpally, Uppal and Hayathnagar. The police also barricaded the roads leading to JBS and MGBS apart from other bus depots in the city to prevent the employees from storming the premises. Similar arrangements were made at the depots at Miyapur, Gachibowli, Ibrahimpatnam, Dilsukhnagar and Bandlaguda.

At JBS, the police officials took at least 10 employees into custody. The situation was similar at Nagole, Faluknama, Farooqnagar, Midhani and Bandlaguda depots as several employees were taken into custody. The police had kept vans and buses ready to shift the employees to police stations. High drama prevailed at some depots when the employees including drivers and conductors resisted the police and squatted on the roads. The police had to forcefully lift them into waiting police vans. The bandobast is expected to continue on Wednesday as well.

RTC JAC co-convener Raji Reddy said the police had no right to prevent the employees from resuming their jobs. “We need an explanation on why employees were arrested despite ending the strike,” he said.

On Monday, the TSRTC employees unions’ Joint Action Committee had called off the 52-day strike and asked the employees to turn up for duty from Tuesday.

Police arrest RTC staff in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: The police took hundreds of TSRTC employees at seven bus depots in erstwhile Nalgonda district when they tried to forcibly enter the bus depot to join duties.

As there was no instructions from management on joining of the employees, who went on strike for 52 days and withdraw, the police did not allow the RTC employees into the depots.

Police personnel were deployed at the depots at Nalgonda, Suryapet, Kodad, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Narketpally and Yadagirigutta as a precautionary measure.

In Nalgonda, the police arrested 130 RTC employees, who tried to enter into the bus depot, and shifted them Police Training Centre by vehicles.

In Suryapet, the police setup barricades at the bus depot to foil any effort of the RTC employees to barge into the bus depot. The police also detained the RTC employees who came into the depot.

Similar situation were prevailed at Kodad, Yadagirigutta, Narketpally, Miryalaguda bus depots also.

Depot manager denies staff request to accept them for duty

Karimnagar: RTC workers were arrested by the police when the former arrived at various depots to join the duty early in the morning on Tuesday.

As part of the State JAC’s decision to join the duty on Tuesday, RTC workers including drivers, conductors, mechanics and others reached their respective depots early in the morning.

Workers of Karimangar-II depot arrived the depot along with letters requesting the authorities to accept them for duty since they withdrew strike after 52 days following the court’s instructions.

However, depot management refused to allow them for duty stating that they have not received any instructions from higher officials. As they entered into argument with officials, police arrested and shifted them to police training center.

In Huzurabad, workers were allowed to talk with depot manager who denied their request to accept them for duty. Some of the workers developed health problems while shifting to PTC.

While a mechanic of Karimangar-I depot, Kistaiah got injury in the chest while he was dumped in police vehicle, a conductor, Karimnagar-II depot Padma and a driver GS Reddy developed health problems. The Trio were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Workers detained in Nizamabad and Kamareddy

Nizamabad: Police arrested TSRTC workers in both Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, when they tried to join their duties in six depots of erstwhile Nizamabad district on Tuesday. Police prevented workers when they tried to enter depots. In Nizamabad-1 depot, workers requested depot manager by touching his feat to take them back into duties.

Huge number of workers arrived at the Nizamabad-1 and 2 depots to join duties, but depot managers refused to take them in to duties. At the occasion RTC workers quarrel with police officials and raised slogans against government. In Armoor and Bodhan depots police detained the workers.

In Nizamabad-1 depot, workers touched the feat of depot manger and requested him to allow them to join duties, but depot management refused the request stating that they have not received any instructions from higher officials and appealed not to create hurdles to temporary workers.

In Kamareddy district police detained workers, when they tried to enter Kamareddy and Banswada depots..

RTC driver dies due to heart attack

A TSRTC driver died due to heart attack in Nizamabad district on Monday evening. He belonged to Bodhan RTC depot.

Karnam Rajender (55) was working as a driver in Bodhan RTC depot and was a native of Mangal Pahad village of Yedapally mandal. On Monday evening, he collapsed in his house following a cardiac arrest. His family members immediately rushed him to a private nursing home in Nizamabad, but Rajender died while undergoing treatment.

The driver’s family, wife and two children, alleged that he was feeling insecure following the strike, and that the heart attack was a consequence of the agitation.

Workers taken into custody for stopping temporary staff

Adilabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) workers were taken into custody for trying to obstruct temporary drivers and conductors in discharging duties, across six depots in erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday. The workers decried forcible arrests and for suppressing their wish to rejoin duties.

In Adilabad district, the workers led by leaders of Joint Action Committee (JAC) reached bus depot and expressed their willingness to work with the manager and authorities concerned, who were accompanied by policemen. But, they were not allowed to resume their duties by the managers who were helpless following lack of instructions from higher authorities.

They were detained for attempting to stop the temporary drivers and conductors from rendering services. The workers, who ended their 52-day long strike and returned back their respective duties, were shifted to nearby police stations. They were released in the evening.

BD Chary, Syed Hussain Ahmed and M Bheem Rao, members of JAC, criticized the government for not taking their plea into consideration and for not letting them to continue to work. They informed that the workers were eager to join the duties. They added that the government should show humanity and allow them to resume their work.

In Nirmal district, the workers gathered at the depots and requested the authorities to allow them to discharge their duties. They carried applications, expressing interest and conveyed their desire to work with the corporation. They were arrested for barging into depots and preventing the temporary workers from operating bus services. They were housed in police stations till evening.

Pasha, convener of Mancherial JAC and Goli Shankar, co-convener, said that the workers were leading a miserable life and urged the government to allow them to resume duties. He stated that they were undergoing financial crisis and were in dire need of jobs. He asserted that they had taken part in strike, hoping their long pending issues would be addressed but not cause inconvenience to public.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. However, no violent incidents were reported. A few passengers sustained minor injuries when an TSRTC bus dashed a lorry near Rebbena mandal centre.

Women workers protest in Khammam

Khammam: Hundreds of workers reached bus depots in erstwhile Khammam early on Monday with the intention of rejoining duty. The officials, however, refused to allow them inside, following which the workers staged protests in front of Sathupalli, Kothagudem and Khammam depots.

In Khammam, a group of regular women conductors went onto the terrace of the district Congress office to stage protest and shouted slogans. Large numbers of police who were deployed at bus depots and bus stations took the workers into custody and shifted them to police stations.

B Hemantha Rao of CPI and other Opposition parties’ leaders were taken into preventive custody.

Opposition leaders detained

Sangareddy: A number of RTC employees and leaders of the Opposition parties were taken into custody on Tuesday at TSRTC bus depots in erstwhile Medak district. The Police took the workers in to custody, who called off the strike and arrived at the depots to join duties on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Opposition party leaders were also taken into custody as they have staged protests demanding the government to allow the RTC employees to join duties.

According to Siddipet Police, they have taken 271 employees into custody at Gajwel, Siddipet, Husnabad and Dubbak bus depots.

Women workers break down into tears

Warangal: Hundreds of workers of RTC were taken into custody by police in erstwhile Warangal district when they reached their respective depots to join duties.

The police prevented them from entering the office premises stating that officials had not given them permission to enter the premises. The employees were taken into custody and loaded into police vehicles.

Several employees, mainly women conductors, broke down saying that their families would be out on the streets if the RTC management does not allow them to join duty. They also raised slogans against the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

In some towns including Bhupalpally, workers staged a rasta roko at Ambedkar Cross Roads demanding that the RTC management allow them to get back to work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter