High frequency indicators show pick up in August: SBI research

Hyderabad: SBI Business Disruption Index based on certain high frequency indicators such as labour participation rate, Google Mobility Index (workplace), Apple Mobility Index, RTO revenue collection and retail payments show pick up in August compared to the lockdown period. However, labour participation rate and RTO transactions have declined in August compared to July.

The decline in labour force participation rate is a matter of concern as it indicates a large percentage of labour is still wary of returning to work given the spread of pandemic, points out a latest research study conducted by the State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department, reviewing the scenario three months after the unlock.

High frequency data provides intraday observations that can be used to understand market behaviours, dynamics, and micro-structures.

The country’s rail freight earnings have increased after unlocking the economy. In the automotive sector, segment-wise sales of Maruti shows growth in mini and compact category of cars, hinting at more people avoiding public transport to go to the workplace.

The combined amount of SGST, allocated IGST and Cess stands at Rs 1.69 lakh crore for States which is 33 per cent lower than last year’s collection in the same period.

Banking and insurance

Beginning February, RBI has cut repo rate by 115 basis points. Banks have cut rates on fresh loans by 74 basis points. Fresh loans have increased for private and foreign banks in July vis-à-vis June while public sector banks have reduced it marginally in July compared to June.

There has been a significant increase in credit to all sub-segments of personal loans in the month of July, notably loans to salaried individuals. Going forward, credit to personal loans is expected to increase in the coming months, due to the festive season.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in both value and volume terms have surpassed pre-COVID levels, says Dr Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India.

On the insurance front, the sector reported a drop in the premium collection as businesses have been severely impacted by the pandemic. Non-life insurance industry registered a mere 1.62 per cent growth till July, however the health insurance business increased by 10.4 per cent but motor insurance declined significantly. COVID-19 has shifted the industry’s focus from push to demand-based insurance schemes, with more than 15 lakh people already being covered under the recently launched policies.

