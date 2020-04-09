High-level meeting of GoM on COVID-19 to be held today

By | Published: 11:38 am 11:46 am

New Delhi: A high-level meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 will be held at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases rose to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

Out of the 5,734 cases, 5,095 are active COVID-19 cases and 472 patients have been recovered/discharged and one migrated.

The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.