High on optics

Published: 12:10 am 11:36 pm

High on atmospherics and symbolism but low on substance is how United States President Donald Trump’s 36-hour visit to India can be summed up. If the Bollywood-style reception, warm hugs and pageantry at the sprawling Motera stadium in Ahmedabad reflected personal chemistry and bonding between two ideologically-similar leaders, the reality of their domestic agendas came to the fore the next day at the delegation-level business talks. Trump’s “America First” and Modi’s “Make in India” narratives had to be reconciled and a convergence point had to be arrived at in order to broaden the bilateral ties. The much-awaited comprehensive trade deal did not come through, not even a mini-trade agreement. It is still a work in progress as the two countries grappled with several sticking points and irritants concerning tariffs and entry barriers that had cropped up in recent times. However, a key takeaway from the visit was the substantial strengthening of strategic partnership as reflected by the $3-billion worth defence deals, greater convergence on fighting terror and the renewed focus on Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, an informal strategic dialogue between the US, Japan, Australia and India. The importance that America attaches to India’s role in the Indo-Pacific region as a counterweight to China came out clearly during the negotiations and found reflection in the joint statement issued after the meeting. The defence agreement for the purchase of Apache and MH-60 Romeo military helicopters from the US, the promised sales of large quantities of American gas to India and deals in telecommunications and energy sectors demonstrated the deepening strategic partnership.

Trump was the fourth consecutive President to visit India, a reflection of the growing importance of the country for the US. On the personal front, Trump used the Ahmedabad outing to woo the Indian diaspora back home as he heads into the presidential campaign for a second term. Gujaratis account for almost one-fourth of the Indian diaspora in the US and are an influential community. In 2016, according to a post-poll study, his rival Hillary Clinton had the support of 85% of the nearly 4.5 million Indian diaspora. By aligning himself with Modi who is hugely popular among Indians overseas, and by endorsing him as a friend, Trump is hoping to change this narrative in 2020. He struck the right notes and made a sophisticated pitch that is generally not part of his usual repertoire. In his speeches and tweets, the maverick Republican leader has been measured in his praise for India, talked about its syncretic culture and diversity and supported India’s right to defend its borders. Despite several challenges and differences, the India-US relationship has strengthened over the years and proved resilient amid immense changes under way in international politics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .