High prices bring cheer to Khammam chilli farmers

By | Published: 7:10 pm

Khammam: Chilli farmers in erstwhile Khammam seem to be having a profitable season this year as there was an upsurge in demand for the spice in national and international markets.

Teja chilli, a fine variety chilli which is famous around the world for its sharp peppery flavour and considered one of the hottest chillies in India, fetched a maximum price of Rs 20,000 per quintal at Khammam Agriculture Market on Monday.

It was said that the demand for chillies produced in Telangana is on the rise as the crop in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh which are major chilli producing States suffered loss due to cyclonic rains this monsoon.

Moreover, local and national level exporters have obtained permission for exporting the produce. Chilli from Khammam is being exported to Bangkok, major cities in China among other cities across the world.

The produce started arriving at Khammam market fifteen days ago. And it is for the first time in the history of the market that newly harvested chilli fetched as much as Rs 20,000 per quintal, said market sources.

Based on the quality and variety of chilli, the produce has been fetching a minimum price of Rs 10,000 per quintal and it is reaching Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per quintal. Even the low quality produce has been fetching Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 per quintal, said sources.

“This season has been looking promising with the produce getting good price in the market. We hope the trend continues as farmers will benefit,” said Lakshmi Narayana, farmer from Wyra.

On Monday, 3,200 bags of produce arrived at the market and since the beginning of season nearly 35,000 bags have arrived at Khammam market, said market officials.

