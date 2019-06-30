High quality education is the motto

By | Prof KP Singh | Published: 12:39 am 4:52 pm

The City of Seinäjoki is the center of the Southern Ostrobothnia in Finland and one of the fastest growing urban areas in Finland. Seinäjoki offers high-quality education from comprehensive school to university level as well as good employment opportunities. A welcoming urban environment, short distances to travel between services and amenities, good infrastructure and diverse forms of housing are typical to the everyday life of the city.

Located in the progressively expansive city of Seinäjoki, South Ostrobothnia, Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences (SeAMK) was established in 1992 through a merger of various institutes each of which had a history of more than 100 years. Seinäjoki UAS is a multidisciplinary institution of higher education which offers practice-oriented degree programs at bachelor’s and master’s levels. High quality education and student satisfaction are at the core of SeAMK’s strategy and activities. Students acquire competences and skills for their future careers in a number of project-based learning environments and also learn to keep up to date with digital development.

The number of full-time students is nearly 5,000 and academic and other staff members is 350. Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences has 19 Bachelor and 8 Master degree programmes. Three degree programmes are totally taught in English (International Business, Nursing and a master’s degree in International Business Management). Also, double degree programmes are available in the fields of technology and business.

Education at Seinäjoki UAS is provided in the fields of Culture; Business and Administration; Natural Sciences; Technology, Communication and Transport; Natural Resources and the Environment; Social Services and Healthcare; Tourism, Catering and Domestic Services. In its R&D activities, Seinäjoki UAS has concentrated on intelligent and smart systems and logistics; developing innovative public services; culture and experience production; and food technology based on the regional needs and special strengths.

Internationalisation is a strategic aim of Seinäjoki UAS. An extensive international network with 200 partner institutions spanning the globe guarantees excellent opportunities for student exchange and training. Studies at the Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences are characterised by internationalisation, which involves interaction with foreign countries, partner institutions and international working life. During their studies, students will gain skills and competencies required in international environments like in enterprises, development projects and in contacts with customers from foreign cultures. Students will also learn to manage international business and co-operation across cultural and national borders. The Finnish Ministry of Education has awarded the Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences three times for its international activities.

Seinäjoki provides a clean and safe living environment but at the same time lots of facilities for extracurricular and free time activities and different sports. Seinäjoki is also well-known for its numerous music festivals and events.

FACTS ABOUT SEAMK

About 5,000 students, 10 per cent international students

200 academic teaching staff

150 other staff members (incl. RDI and administration)

19 bachelor degree programmes

8 master degree programmes

3 degree programmes totally taught in English

Double degree agreements in 8 countries

10 exchange programmes

200 partner universities in more than 50 countries in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, Africa and Australia.

