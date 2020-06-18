High speed trial run successfully conducted on Manoharabad-Gajwel railway line

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Siddipet: Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) of South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a high-speed trial run of a passenger train on the 31-km long newly laid railway track from Manoharbad to Gajwel town, the headquarter of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao’s constituency, on Thursday. They successfully conducted the trial run, which cleared all the decks to provide train connectivity to Gajwel town.

Commissioner of CRS, Ram Krupal, SCR officials Ramesh Kumar Reddy, Subramnayam and others examined the track. Depending on the report to be submitted by the committee, the SCR will operate train from Manoharabad to Gajwel shortly. The track was laid as part of the 151-km long Manohabad-Kothapally railway line.

