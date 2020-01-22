High voter turnout in new municipalities across Palamuru

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Mahabubnagar: The newly formed municipalities have fared better than old municipalities in terms of percentage of total votes polled by 5 pm, as elections to 17 municipalities were held across Palamuru region on Wednesday.

Ieeja municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district, which was a Nagar Panchayat and got upgraded as a municipality; saw the maximum voter turnout with 87.06 per cent polling by 5 pm. The numbers could slightly go up once the final figures are out. Waddepally municipality in Jogulamba Gadwal district stood second with 84.24 per.

While the newly formed Amarchinta municipality polled 80.69 per cent votes, its age-old twin town Athmakur polled 77.89 per cent votes in Wanaparthy district. Kothakota, the Nagar Panchayat-turned municipality also polled 77.96 per cent votes. A major voter turnout was also witnessed in Kalwakurthy and Kollapur municipalities in Nagarkurnool district with both witnessing a voter turnout of 80.84 per cent and 81.37 per cent respectively. Nagarkurnool municipality recorded turnout of 76.89 per cent by 5 pm.

The overall voter turnout was uniform across the three municipalities of Narayanpet district, with Narayanpet municipality recording 74.93 per cent, Makthal recording 74.24 per cent and Kosgi, being a new municipality, recording a voter turnout of 75.73 per cent by 5 pm. Bhootpur municipality, the newly formed municipality in Mahabubnagar district, recorded a voter turnout of 86.12 per cent, which stands second across the region in terms of high polling percentage. Elections to Badepally and Jadcharla municipalities would be held later.

