Higher green target for better biodiversity: Errabelli

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Hyderabad: Calling for taking up plantation of trees under the sixth phase of Haritha Haram on a mission mode, Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had set up a target of 30 crore plants this year.

Taking stock of preparations for the Telangana Ku Haritha Haram programme through a video conference from his office here on Monday, Dayakar Rao called upon Additional Collectors, Zilla Parishad CEOs, DRDOs, DFOs, DPOs, MPDOs, MPOs, sarpanches, panchayat secretaries and all block-level officers to take part in the programme.

“The Chief Minister aims at increasing green cover in the State from 24 to 33 per cent to bring about ecological balance and improve biodiversity. Improved green cover brings improved and timely rainfall,” he said. He said that several types of plants are flourishing which were planted during the earlier phases of the programme. He said 30 different types of plants including dates, custard apple and amla have been kept ready at nurseries all over the State.

Of the 30 crore plants to be taken up this year, 12.67 crore will be undertaken by the Rural Development department. The minister has called upon the staff to ensure that all of the plants will survive . “So far we have kept ready 25 crore saplings under village panchayats with the help of employment guarantee scheme. While suggesting officials to select plants that grow taller and that grow fast, the Minister advised them to prepare variety wise record of stock. He wanted taller plants to be used to create boundary for the vaikuntadhamams and dump yards.

In addition to the efforts by the department each family will be handed over with six plants and they have to plant the saplings and ensure their survival. “If need summon for “Grama Sabhas” and encourage the people. Plantation and green cover committees also have to work hard to achieve the set target,” he said. He directed everyone concerned to periodically check the progress in nursaries.The Minister also warned that stern action will be initiated on those who violated the Panchayat Act and cut the trees.

Officer on special duty Priyanka Varghese, secretary rural development Sandeep Kumar Sultania, commissioner Raghunandan Rao and other senior officers participated in the meeting.