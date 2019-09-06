Highlighting the importance of a lifeline

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Antony Joseph, distinguished scientist and programme director, Advanced Naval System Programme, Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), participated in the annual school exhibition organised by The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet.

Water was the theme of the exhibition and students participated with their projects and models, experiments and audio-visual ideas to showcase the importance of water in our life.

From skits depicting the journey of water down the ages, a street play on the struggles of a farmer due to water scarcity to a spotlight on Kaleshwaram project and upstream and downstream calculations, students from various departments came up with a host of innovative ideas and presentations.

Also presented was ‘In search of water on Moon, Story of Chandrayaan 2’ and a case study on using water as currency. The school principal Skand Bali congratulated the students on remarkable showcase of projects.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter