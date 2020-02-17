Highly Acclaimed races to victory

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Surya Prakash guided the LVR Deshmukh-trained Highly Acclaimed to victory in the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. House Of Diamond (1), Saffron Art (2), Chuckit (3), Due Diligence (4).

W-Rs.-15, SHP-Rs. 27, THP- Rs. 22, P-Rs. 8, 8, 14, F-Rs. 74, Q-Rs. 46, Tanala-Rs. 908.

2. Destined Dynamite (1), Bayrd (2), Top Contender (3), Big Brave (4).

W-Rs.-18, SHP-Rs. 64, THP- Rs. 18 , P-Rs. 9, 14, 9, F-Rs. 293, Q-Rs. 172, Tanala-Rs. 1,581.

3. Aintree (1), Lightning Pearl (2), Crazy Horse (3), Beauty On Parade (4).

W-Rs. 18, SHP-Rs. 43, THP- Rs. 88, P-Rs. 8, 13, 43, F-Rs. 178, Q-Rs. 104, T-Rs. 3,907.

4. Curcumin (1), Wood Bridge (2), Blazing Speed (3), Gladstone (4).

W-Rs.- 37, SHP-Rs. 28 THP- Rs. 31, P-Rs. 11, 12, 12, F-Rs. 279, Q-Rs. 162, T-Rs. 1,198.

5. Staridar (1), Dandy Man (2), Lockhart (3), The Special One (4).

W-Rs.-10, SHP-Rs. 22, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 8, 8, 9 F-Rs. 32, Q-Rs. 22, T-Rs. 150.

6. Highly Acclaimed (1), Isabella (2), Agni 3, Titus (4).

W-Rs.-32, SHP-Rs. 29, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 8, 8, 7, F-Rs. 133, Q-Rs. 67. T- Rs. 403.

7. Kesariya Balam (1), Artistryy (2), Gazebo (3), Miss Marvellous (4).

W-Rs.-17, SHP-Rs. 18, THP- Rs. 21, P-Rs. 7, 8, 8, F-Rs. 151, Q-Rs. 74, T-Rs. 755.

8. Starboy (1), Brush The Sky (2), New State (3), Bombastic (4).

W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 38, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 7, 13, 9, F-Rs. 90, Q-Rs. 58, T-Rs. 248.

9. Let It Be Me (1), Jo Malone (2), London Bridge (3), A Hundred Echoes (4).

Withdrawn: Top Sprint.

W-Rs.-45, SHP-Rs. 23, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 1, 6, 7, F-Rs. 242, Q-Rs. 92, T-Rs. 480.

1st Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 4,871/-(Winning tickets 34).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs.1,059/- (Winning tickets 67).

2nd Jackpot 70%: Pair Rs. 16,958/-(Winning tickets 21).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 552/- (Winning tickets 276).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,449/-(Winning tickets 16).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 8,389/-(Winning tickets 6).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 2,674/-(Winning tickets 13).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 948 /-(Winning tickets 53).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 933/-(Winning tickets 70).

